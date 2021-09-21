Ban imposed on pillion riding, brandishing of arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, under section 144 has imposed ban on pillion riding and brandishing of arms within limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed for a period of three days to enhance law and order situation in the district. The government employees are exempted from the ban and violators would be dealt accordingly, said an official statement here on Tuesday.