Ban imposed on pillion riding, display of arms

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) District Administration Lower Dir under section144 has imposed ban on pillion riding and display of weapons as part of enhancing security measures due to local government by-elections.

District administration has also imposed ban on use of tinted glass vehicles and entry of unauthorized people in polling stations.

Those found guilty of defying order of district administration would be prosecuted under CrPC 188.

