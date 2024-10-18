Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Pillion Riding, Display Of Arms

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Ban imposed on pillion riding, display of arms

District Administration Lower Dir under section144 has imposed ban on pillion riding and display of weapons as part of enhancing security measures due to local government by-elections

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) District Administration Lower Dir under section144 has imposed ban on pillion riding and display of weapons as part of enhancing security measures due to local government by-elections.

District administration has also imposed ban on use of tinted glass vehicles and entry of unauthorized people in polling stations.

Those found guilty of defying order of district administration would be prosecuted under CrPC 188.

APP/aiq/mds/

Related Topics

Vehicles Dir Government

Recent Stories

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

5 minutes ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

5 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to ..

Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oc ..

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

18 minutes ago
 CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sarg ..

CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha

18 minutes ago
 30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sess ..

30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges

12 minutes ago
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western fil ..

'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots

12 minutes ago
 LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra ..

LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement ..

Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada

12 minutes ago
 PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at al ..

PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

26 minutes ago
 PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chinio ..

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan