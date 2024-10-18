Ban Imposed On Pillion Riding, Display Of Arms
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
District Administration Lower Dir under section144 has imposed ban on pillion riding and display of weapons as part of enhancing security measures due to local government by-elections
District administration has also imposed ban on use of tinted glass vehicles and entry of unauthorized people in polling stations.
Those found guilty of defying order of district administration would be prosecuted under CrPC 188.
