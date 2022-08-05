Ban imposed on pillion riding from 6 to 12 Muharram across Sindh

The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on the pillion riding from 6 to 12 Muharram across the province to avoid any untoward situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on the pillion riding from 6 to 12 Muharram across the province to avoid any untoward situation.

The ban has been imposed on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to maintain peace in the province.

The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, disabled persons, journalists, law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and essential services.