Ban imposed on pillion riding, gatherings under section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Tuesday imposed Section 144 in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion- riding and display of arms for seven days.

The order, aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace, would come into force immediately and remain enforced till May 15.