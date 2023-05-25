Ban imposed on pillion riding, gatherings under section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the district for 12 days to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, "A ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion-riding and display of arms for seven days.

"The order, aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace, would come into force from Friday (May 26) and remain enforced till June 06.