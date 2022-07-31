Ban imposed on pillion riding in Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro has imposed ban on pillion riding in the Khairpur from 1st Muhrramul Haram to ensure security and avoid any untoward incident.

The DC said that women, children, law enforcement officials and journalists were exempted from ban on pillion riding.

He said that permits to carry weapons during Muharram had also been cancelled and police had been strictly directed to ensure its implementation.

The DC further said there would be complete ban in the district on pillion riding till 11th of Muharram.