Ban Imposed On Placing Students' Bags On Top, CNG Kit In Schools Vans

Tue 21st January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Ban imposed on placing students' bags on top, CNG kit in schools vans

The district administration has imposed ban on use of CNG kits in school vans and placing students' bags on the top of vehicles to ensure safety of school children

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has imposed ban on use of CNG kits in school vans and placing students' bags on the top of vehicles to ensure safety of school children.

A notification issued here says that Deputy Commissioner Sadat Hasaan has imposed order under section-144 cr PC on use of CNG kits in vehicles and placing of students bags on the top of vehicles which are transporting schools going children with immediate effect in the territorial jurisdiction of district lower Dir.

It says that such practice dangerous to the precious lives to the young generation/children.

