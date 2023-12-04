Ban imposed on plying vehicles with tinted glasses

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The district administration Tank has imposed a ban on plying vehicles with tinted glasses by enforcing Section 144 across the district.

According to notification, the order would remain enforced for seven days until Dec 07 or unless withdrawn or modified, imposing a ban on displaying or brandishing of arms, ammunition, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses and unlawful assembly of more than five people.

It says due to the prevailing law and order situation and recent terrorist attacks on police personnel at various places in Tank district, the ban has been imposed to ensure public peace and tranquillity.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be punished under section 188 P.P.C.