Ban Imposed On Plying Vehicles With Tinted Glasses In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ban imposed on plying vehicles with tinted glasses in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The district administration Tank has imposed a ban on plying vehicles with tinted glasses by enforcing Section 144 across the district.

According to notification, the order would remain enforced for a period of 10 days until January 15 or unless withdrawn or modified, imposing a ban on displaying or brandishing of arms, ammunition and plying of vehicles with tinted glasses.

It says due to the prevailing law and order situation and recent terrorist attacks on police personnel at various places of Tank district, the ban has been imposed to ensure public peace and tranquility.

It said that anyone found violating the ban would be punished under section 188 P.P.C.

