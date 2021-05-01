UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Processions In Country, Majalis Allowed With SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 11:55 PM

Ban imposed on processions in country, Majalis allowed with SOPs

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday recommended ban on all sorts of processions in the country due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday recommended ban on all sorts of processions in the country due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

It was stated in a notification issued by Ministry of Interior to Chief Secretaries of four provinces, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The notification says, NCOC during its session held on May 1, 2021 expressed grave concern over the current COVID situation in the country. Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik".

More Stories From Pakistan

