Ban imposed on public gathering at Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) District Administration Lower Dir under section 144 has imposed a ban on public gatherings within the limits of districts.

The ban has also been imposed on public meetings and gatherings of five or more people in the greater interest of the people.

The ban has been imposed for a period of thirty days hence forthwith.

Anyone found flouting the order of district administration would be dealt with sternly.

