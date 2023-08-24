Ban imposed on rallies by candidates of LG elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Swat under Section 144 has imposed ban on carrying out rallies by winning candidates of Local Government (LG) elections and brandishing of arms as part of enhancing security measures

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ): The district administration Swat under Section 144 has imposed ban on carrying out rallies by winning candidates of Local Government (LG) elections and brandishing of arms as part of enhancing security measures.

According to a statement issued by office of District Magistrate here Thursday, the ban has been imposed for a period of ten days hence forthwith and the violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 of CrPC.

The District Intelligence Coordination Committee during its meeting held on August 24, also suggested imposition of ban to avert any untoward incident, said the statement.