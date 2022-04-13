Ban imposed on sale of firecrackers, toy guns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :District Administration Kohat has imposed ban on sale of firecrackers and toy guns in the limits of the district for a period of thirty days.

According to a notification issued Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rosahan Mehsood, ban has also been imposed on display of firearms, one wheeling and swimming in rivers and dams.

Anyone found guilty of flouting the ban would be dealt under Section 188, said that notification.