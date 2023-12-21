Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Sale Of Illegal SIM Cards

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ban imposed on sale of illegal SIM cards

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The district administration Bannu on Thursday has imposed a ban on sale of illegal mobile SIM cards by imposing Section 144 in the district in larger interest of the people.

According to the administration, the Deputy Commissioner had taken the initiative to prevent innocent people from fraudulent techniques by unauthorized dealers or sellers.

Legal action will be taken against individuals found involved in the unauthorized sale of SIM cards, the DC said adding that any violation in this regard would lead to legal consequences and the district police had been empowered to take action against the offender under Section 188 of Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code.

