Ban imposed on sale, printing, photocopying of pocket guides in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand has imposed a ban on sale, printing and photocopying of pocket guides in the district due to examination of Allama Iqbal Open University starting from March 1.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, ban has also been imposed on photocopying machines and brandishing of arms within 500 meters of examination centers.

The decision that has been taken to ensure transparency in examination would remain enforced for a period of 30 days and violators would be prosecuted under PPC 188, said that statement.