Ban Imposed On Sale, Purchase, And Construction On Pak-China Fertilizer Limited Land
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozeb Abbas Thursday has enforced a ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on all sale, purchase, and transfer activities related to movable and immovable assets, scrap, and trees of Pak-China Fertilizer Limited.
Additionally, any form of construction on this land, whether within or outside the Haripur district, has been strictly prohibited.
This action follows a restraining order issued by the Islamabad High Court in 2009 in case number 01/2007, titled "Privatization Commission vs.
M/s Schon Group." The decision also aligns with the directives from the Privatization Commission of the Government of Pakistan. The ban aims to prevent potential law and order issues and safeguard public interest.
Deputy Commissioner Shozeb Abbas warned that any violation of this order would lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He directed all relevant Station House Officers (SHOs) and local police to register FIRs against violators.
The ban will be effective for 90 days unless revoked or modified by a competent authority.
