Ban Imposed On Sale, Purchase Of Books To Prevent Unfair Means In MDCAT
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) District Administration Lower Dir has imposed ban on sales and purchase of books, guides and solved papers within hundred meter perimeter of examination halls as part of measures taken to prevent unfair means in MDCAT.
The deputy commissioner exercising powers under Section 144 has also imposed ban on use of mobile phones, presence of digital diaries and any kind of relevant material within hundred perimeter of examination center.
It is worth mentioning that MDCAT would be held in Medix College of Health Management Sciences and Institute of Nursing Chakdarra on 22 September, 2024.
APP/aiq-mds/
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police recruits next of kin of martyrs, officers32 seconds ago
-
Teenager girl tortured35 seconds ago
-
LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja41 seconds ago
-
Safe City reunites lost child with parents11 minutes ago
-
Registrar office objects on petition against proposed amendment11 minutes ago
-
Land dispute claims two lives in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner fixes time in offices to listen to public complaints30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity31 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s family31 minutes ago
-
Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister31 minutes ago
-
SHO, ASI booked over misuse of powers31 minutes ago
-
CM has approved Rs 520m to fortify border & river check-posts: IGP41 minutes ago