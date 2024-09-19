Ban imposed on sale, purchase of books to prevent unfair means in MDCAT

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) District Administration Lower Dir has imposed ban on sales and purchase of books, guides and solved papers within hundred meter perimeter of examination halls as part of measures taken to prevent unfair means in MDCAT.

The deputy commissioner exercising powers under Section 144 has also imposed ban on use of mobile phones, presence of digital diaries and any kind of relevant material within hundred perimeter of examination center.

It is worth mentioning that MDCAT would be held in Medix College of Health Management Sciences and Institute of Nursing Chakdarra on 22 September, 2024.

APP/aiq-mds/