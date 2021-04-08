UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Serving Refreshments In KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on serving refreshments in provincial assembly session in order to overcome the third wave of coronavirus in the province.

According to a notification issued by KP Assembly Secretariat, the secretariat staff would not serve refreshment during sessions of the assembly and all kinds of meetings to curb spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the KP's health department said that 1018 new cases of the virus infections were reported from the province during the last 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 94880.

A total of 81293 people recovered from the infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 945 more gained recovery during the same period.

The report further said the deadly virus killed 15 in Peshawar taking the number of total deaths to 1350 in the provincial metropolis.

