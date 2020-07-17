UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Swimming, Bathing In Canals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ban imposed on Swimming, bathing in canals

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday imposed ban on bathing, swimming and any recreational activity in irrigation canals passing through district Naushahro Feroze for 90 days.

    According to a handout issued by the district information office, ban under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed on recommendations by the Deputy Commissioner Naushaharo Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao owing to rising incidents of drowning in canals while taking bath.

All concerned SHOs were directed for taking action against those find bathing or swimming in Rohri canal, Nusrat canal and all other branch canals and water channels.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Bath Rohri Criminals All

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

47 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.