Ban imposed on Swimming, bathing in canals

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday imposed ban on bathing, swimming and any recreational activity in irrigation canals passing through district Naushahro Feroze for 90 days.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, ban under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed on recommendations by the Deputy Commissioner Naushaharo Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao owing to rising incidents of drowning in canals while taking bath.

All concerned SHOs were directed for taking action against those find bathing or swimming in Rohri canal, Nusrat canal and all other branch canals and water channels.