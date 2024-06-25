Ban Imposed On Swimming, Boating In Swat River
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration has imposed a ban on swimming, diving, and boating in the Swat River.
District Magistrate Swat and Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mohib enforced the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Code, citing the extreme danger posed by these activities, which have led to numerous drowning incidents.
This ban, which affects the entire district, aims to protect the general public, tourists, and locals who frequently visit the river during the summer months. Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
