Ban imposed on swimming in canals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed 90 days ban on bathing and swimming in small and big canals of all the three districts Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad of the division Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of the concerned areas are accorded authorities to register FIRs against those violating the order.

Deputy Commissioners of three districts have recommended for ban on swimming in canals in the wake of increasing incidents of drowning during hot weather and to prevent further such incidents.