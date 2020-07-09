UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposed On Swimming In Canals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:19 PM

Ban imposed on swimming in canals

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed 90 days ban on bathing and swimming in small and big canals of all the three districts Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad of the division Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has imposed 90 days ban on bathing and swimming in small and big canals of all the three districts Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad of the division Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of the concerned areas are accorded authorities to register FIRs against those violating the order.

Deputy Commissioners of three districts have recommended for ban on swimming in canals in the wake of increasing incidents of drowning during hot weather and to prevent further such incidents.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar All

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

36 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

40 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

49 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Serbian president accuses 'hooligans' of violent p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.