Ban Imposed On Swimming In Waterfalls

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:04 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah Thursday imposed a ban under 144 on swimming in the waterfalls of district Abbottabad.

The ban was imposed on the request of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad over swimming and taking bath in Sajjikot and Umbrella waterfalls in Tehsil Havelian as many people have lost their lives while swimming there.

The DC also ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administrator (TMO) to fill the swimming point of the Sajjikot waterfall with heavy stones and install razor wire there to stop entry of the visitors at this spot.

A notification in this regard was also given to the press for public information and if ile any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under section 188 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

From the last couple of years dozens of people including young boys have lost their lives while swimming in the waterfalls of district Abbottabad and Haripur, usually, people come from the surrounding areas of Punjab, KP, and Hazara division.

Although these waterfalls have serene natural beauty, cold and sweet water of waterfalls attracted the people to come and enjoy but dangerous for swimming and bathing.

Unfortunately, not the provincial government nor district administrations have taken any precautionary measures for tourists those were coming in thousands, the depth of the three waterfalls including Sajjikot, Umbrella, and Noori is not known.

During the last three years district administration Abbottabad has banned swimming and bathing in Sajjikot waterfall, warning boards were also placed their but no enforcement could be seen resulting in many people have lost their lives during this course of time.

