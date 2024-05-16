Ban Imposed On Throwing Solid Waste In Nullah For Two Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has imposed a ban on throwing/littering solid waste and garbage in the Nullahs in the jurisdiction of Karachi Division with immediate effect and directed to register complaints against the violators under section 188 PPC.
In exercise of powers conferred under 144 (6) Cr.
PC delegated by the Home Department, the Commissioner has imposed a ban on littering and throwing garbage/solid waste, dumping of debris and other material into the Nullahs by waste pickers, scavengers, recycles of any other individual for two months with effect from 15th May to 14th July 2024 with immediate effect.
According to the notification, the Station House Officers of concerned Police Stations were authorized to register complaints under 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 (6) Cr. PC.
Recent Stories
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree for stronger multi-sphere cooperation, accelerate connectivity projects25 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader calls on Khurshid Shah55 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city55 minutes ago
-
PM due in AJK today to meet leadership; visit Neelum-Jhelum power project2 hours ago
-
10 Pakistani firms take part in SIAL Canada int'l food show2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns "shocking" attack on Slovak PM3 hours ago
-
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibility: Minister12 hours ago
-
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister12 hours ago
-
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts12 hours ago
-
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project12 hours ago
-
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary13 hours ago