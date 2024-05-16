Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Throwing Solid Waste In Nullah For Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has imposed a ban on throwing/littering solid waste and garbage in the Nullahs in the jurisdiction of Karachi Division with immediate effect and directed to register complaints against the violators under section 188 PPC.

In exercise of powers conferred under 144 (6) Cr.

PC delegated by the Home Department, the Commissioner has imposed a ban on littering and throwing garbage/solid waste, dumping of debris and other material into the Nullahs by waste pickers, scavengers, recycles of any other individual for two months with effect from 15th May to 14th July 2024 with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the Station House Officers of concerned Police Stations were authorized to register complaints under 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 (6) Cr. PC.

