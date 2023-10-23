Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Transfer Of Assets, Construction On Pak-China Fertilizer Land

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM

The district administration of Haripur in light of the directive issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the transfer of movable and immovable assets, scrap, trees, and other items within or beyond the boundaries of Haripur, related to the Pak-China Fertilizer Company

Additionally, any construction on the land of the Pak-China Fertilizer Company has been subject to a legal ban under this provision.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aoun Hyder Gondal has issued a notification, specifying that this restriction has been imposed for the purpose of maintaining peace and security in the district and will remain in effect for a period of three months.

The notification also warns that individuals violating this restriction will face legal action under Section 188 of Pakistan's Penal Code.

