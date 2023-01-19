Ban imposed on transfer, posting of teaching, non-teaching staff in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Education Department, Government of Balochistan has imposed a ban on the transfer and posting of all teaching and non-teaching staff, said a statement issued here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Education Department, Government of Balochistan has imposed a ban on the transfer and posting of all teaching and non-teaching staff, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

"Ban has been imposed on the transfer and posting of all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools mainly those, who are nominated as Enumerators / Circle Supervisors for 7th Population and Housing Census (Digital Census) and have also successfully completed the Training of Enumerators," orders issued by Secretary Schools Abdul Rauf reads.

It added that the nominated/ trained enumerators/ circle supervisors will not perform the duties as supervisory staff in the upcoming Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examinations, 2023. "Rather, they are exempted from the SSC and HSSC Annual Examinations 2023 duty for the current year." The Director of education (Schools) Balochistan, and Chairman Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Quetta shall ensure the implementation of the order in letter and spirit, it said.