Ban imposed on transportation of sacrificial animals from Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration under section 144 has imposed a ban on transportation of sacrificial animals outside the district.

According to district administration, the ban has been imposed on transportation of sacrificial animals from the district particularly to Afghanistan via Bajaur Agency.

The concerned authorities have been directed to monitor exit routes of the district and foil attempts of cattle transportation.

Strict action would be taken against the persons who defy order of district administration, it said.