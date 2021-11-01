Ban imposed on unnecessary use of loud speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has imposed a ban on sale and purchasing of pressure horn and unnecessary use of the loud speakers for two months.

In a statement on Monday, he said that use of loud speakers was only allowed for Friday and 5-times Azaan.

He also directed relevant SHOs of all police stations to take strict legal action against violators.