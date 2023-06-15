Ban imposed on use of chainsaw in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) ::District Administration Swat under section 144 has imposed a ban on illegal logging by use of chainsaws in private and protected areas of the district.

According to an official statement issued here Thursday, the use of a chainsaw and other mechanized equipment has been banned for a period of two months.

It was said that the illegal cutting of trees has affected the atmospheric conditions besides disturbing the ecosystem.

The statement said that the ban has also aimed to discourage the timber mafia that is involved in logging in various areas of the district. The violators would be prosecuted under section 188.