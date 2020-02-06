UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Use Of CNG Kits, Placing Students' Bags On Top Of Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Ban imposed on use of CNG Kits, placing students' bags on top of vehicles

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz regarding implementation of Peshawar High Court orders, the deputy commissioners of Mansehra, Shangla, Karak and Dir Lower have imposed ban on use of CNG Kits in schools' vehicles and placing of students' bags on the top of vehicles carrying schools children

The ban has been imposed under section 144 of Cr.PC and shall remain enforced for a period of 60 days with immediate effect, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Any person found violator of the ban should be punished under section 188 of PPC, it added.

