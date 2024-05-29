Open Menu

Ban Imposed On Use Of Plastic Items At Commissioner Office

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan imposed ban on use of plastic bags, cutlery, cup, glass, bottles and other items at the Commissioner Office under the vision of provincial government to control environmental pollution.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that Punjab government had imposed ban on use of polythene bags from June 06. She said that divisional administration would ensure implementation of government orders and stern action would be taken against the violators.

She said that excessive use of plastic items causing lethal diseases.

The Commissioner maintained that the world linked plastic items with environmental pollution during the World Earth Day in the current year. She said that pollution has put an immense effect on earth and environmental changes were one of the major examples of it.

Maryam Khan stressed upon the need of controlling environmental pollution in order to provide pollution free country to the next generation.

