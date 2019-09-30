Ban imposed on use of temporary steel bridge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has imposed complete ban on the use of temporary steel bridge constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) at Ghotki Feeder Canal for a period of 30 days, with immediate effect.

The SHOs of concerned police stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144, said a statement on Monday.