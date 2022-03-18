Ban imposed on using fishing at district Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur under section 144 has imposed ban on use of generator and current for fishing within limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur under section 144 has imposed ban on use of generator and current for fishing within limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of three months and violators would be prosecuted under PPC 188, said a official statement issued here Friday.