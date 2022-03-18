UrduPoint.com

Ban Imposed On Using Fishing At District Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Ban imposed on using fishing at district Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur under section 144 has imposed ban on use of generator and current for fishing within limits of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur under section 144 has imposed ban on use of generator and current for fishing within limits of the district.

The ban has been imposed hence forthwith for a period of three months and violators would be prosecuted under PPC 188, said a official statement issued here Friday.

Recent Stories

PTI organizes protest rally against 'turncoats'

PTI organizes protest rally against 'turncoats'

2 minutes ago
 Khan,a role model for entire Muslim Ummah: Shahbaz ..

Khan,a role model for entire Muslim Ummah: Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt. introduces file tracking system ..

Balochistan govt. introduces file tracking system in the government offices

2 minutes ago
 NUML Rawalpindi organises food,fun festival

NUML Rawalpindi organises food,fun festival

2 minutes ago
 23 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

23 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

9 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing til ..

Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing till April 2

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>