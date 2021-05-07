UrduPoint.com
Ban Imposed On Visiting Tourists Sites In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal on Friday imposed Section 144 on the visit of tourists spots, scenic places, public parks in district Dir Lower with effect from May 8 to May16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal on Friday imposed Section 144 on the visit of tourists spots, scenic places, public parks in district Dir Lower with effect from May 8 to May16.

A notification issued here said that the decision was taken in the light of NCOC instructions, adding that there was imminent apprehension that visitors of district Dir Lower and from adjoining districts could visit the scenic sport including Laram Top, Shenghar, Shahi Kamrany during the Eid holidays.

It said that there would be a complete ban on visit to tourism sites and all public and family parks formal and informal picnic spots, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Dir Lower during the period.

It warned that violators would be dealt under section 188 PPC.

