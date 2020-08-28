UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Imposes Ban On Qing-Qi Rickshaw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ban imposes ban on Qing-Qi Rickshaw

Deputy Commissioner Dera under section 144 has imposed ban on driving of Qing-Qi Rickshaw (Tri-Wheeler) within the limits of district

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera under section 144 has imposed ban on driving of Qing-Qi Rickshaw (Tri-Wheeler) within the limits of district.

The ban has been imposed as part of enhancing security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram.

Ban would start from evening of August 28 till midday of August 31, said a statement issued here Friday.

Related Topics

August From Muharram

Recent Stories

NDMA asks provincial authorities to take preventiv ..

4 minutes ago

US to Cut Forces in Iraq by One-Third to 3,500 Tro ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Plans to lift virus-lined re-entry restricti ..

4 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city during

4 minutes ago

IGP checks security arrangements for Muharram proc ..

12 minutes ago

Germany Investigates Where Substance Found in Nava ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.