Ban imposes ban on Qing-Qi Rickshaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Dera under section 144 has imposed ban on driving of Qing-Qi Rickshaw (Tri-Wheeler) within the limits of district

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera under section 144 has imposed ban on driving of Qing-Qi Rickshaw (Tri-Wheeler) within the limits of district.

The ban has been imposed as part of enhancing security measures for peaceful observance of Muharram.

Ban would start from evening of August 28 till midday of August 31, said a statement issued here Friday.