Ban Imposes On Pillion Riding For 9, 10th Muhrram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:35 PM

Ban imposes on pillion riding for 9, 10th Muhrram

The district adminstration Sukkur on Saturday announced ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The district adminstration Sukkur on Saturday announced ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th Muharram.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

It shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcementagencies and security agencies in uniform, said a press relase issued here.

