UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Lifted From Issuance Of Arms Licenses In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:05 PM

Ban lifted from issuance of arms licenses in Sindh

The Sindh Government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on issuance of arms licenses in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on issuance of arms licenses in the province.

According to a notification issued in this regard by the Provincial Home Department, the monthly quota of the approving authorities as prescribed under Rule-4.

1 of the Sindh Arms Rules-2018 was restored.

The notification further added that only computerized arms licenses ofNon-Prohibited Bore (NPB) would be issued as per prescribed monthly quota and subject to fulfillment of all requirments as laid down in the Sindh Arms Act-2013 and the Sindh Arms Rules-2018.

Related Topics

Sindh All Government

Recent Stories

Cooperation of Lahorites vital to ensure cleanline ..

16 seconds ago

Husband, wife lose life as passenger coach hits mo ..

19 seconds ago

As economy put into right direction, govt to focus ..

21 seconds ago

Palestine's Hamas Denies Reports About Progress on ..

26 seconds ago

Firing incidents claims two lives in Quetta

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model court awards life imprisonment to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.