Ban lifted from issuance of arms licenses in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on issuance of arms licenses in the province.

According to a notification issued in this regard by the Provincial Home Department, the monthly quota of the approving authorities as prescribed under Rule-4.

1 of the Sindh Arms Rules-2018 was restored.

The notification further added that only computerized arms licenses ofNon-Prohibited Bore (NPB) would be issued as per prescribed monthly quota and subject to fulfillment of all requirments as laid down in the Sindh Arms Act-2013 and the Sindh Arms Rules-2018.