Ban lifted on ex-Pakistan leave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has lifted ban on ex-Pakistan leave for the provincial government employees and officers.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary Punjab Tahir Khurshid on Wednesday, the decision on lifting ban was made on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had imposed a ban on Ex-Pakistan Leave on Punjab government officers and employees with effect from October 28, this year.