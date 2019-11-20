UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban Lifted On Ex-Pakistan Leave

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Ban lifted on ex-Pakistan leave

The Punjab government has lifted ban on ex-Pakistan leave for the provincial government employees and officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has lifted ban on ex-Pakistan leave for the provincial government employees and officers.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary Punjab Tahir Khurshid on Wednesday, the decision on lifting ban was made on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had imposed a ban on Ex-Pakistan Leave on Punjab government officers and employees with effect from October 28, this year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab October From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Concern expressed over rising price of wheat flour ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Expand Settlements in National Currencie ..

10 minutes ago

Calm restored in Iran after days of protests

11 minutes ago

Cooperation of parents vital for eradication of Po ..

12 minutes ago

Ryabkov Warns Against Drawing Parallels Between Ex ..

12 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Kohat

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.