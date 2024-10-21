Open Menu

Ban Lifted On Transfer Of Property: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday said that ban on transfer of properties in the Capital Metropolitan Government has been lifted and people should contact capital metropolitan with relevant documents for transfer of property.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here to lift ban in transfer of properties. The meeting was attended by Director HR Fakhr ul islam, Assistant Director Property Ayaz Khan, chairman Shah Faisal, former advisor and traders’ representative Mehar Elahi.

The meeting discussed the problems being faced by traders due to a ban on transfer of property.

The mayor told the traders’ representative Mehar Elahi that the ban on transfer of property has been lifted and shopkeepers should contact the capital metropolitan office for transfer of shops.

Zubair Ali said that he was well aware of the problems of traders and committed to address those problems on priority basis.

He issued instructions to all relevant officials to facilitate the shopkeepers who wanted to transfer their properties.

