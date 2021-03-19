Ban may be clamped on construction of units on farmlands: FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A strict ban may be clamped on the construction of commercial, industrial or residential units on cultivable agricultural lands to avert increasing threat of food security, said Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the second meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on CPEC, he expressed grave concern over the unprecedented increase in the import bill of food items. He said that the government must take immediate remedial measures to check this negative trend through policy intervention, providing maximum incentives and encouraging technology transfer at the farm level.

He appreciated the mega project of olive cultivation in Pakistan and said that it will not only cut down our import bill of edible oil but also have a positive salutary impact on the overall environment.

Engineer Ahmed Hassan, patron-in-chief of the standing committee, stressed the need to introduce the latest agriculture technologies to enhance per acre yield.

Tahir Yaqoob, chairman Standing Committee, also stressed the need to utilise the latest agriculture technologies so that per acre production could be enhanced considerably.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, Muzammil Sultan and others.