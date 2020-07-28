UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Aerial Firing Kite, Pigeon Flying In Areas Near Airport

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ban on aerial firing kite, pigeon flying in areas near airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under section 144, has imposed ban on aerial firing, quad copter, pigeon and kite flying within limits of the district.

Ban has also been imposed on use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement site in areas situated near airport including Pishta Khara, Landi Akhoon Muhammad, Umer Gul road, Nawa Kaley, Shaheed Abad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road and Tehkal.

Anyone found violating the order shall be dealt under section 188. The order shall come into force hence forthwith for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Firing Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Road SITE Airport

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.