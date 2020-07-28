Ban on aerial firing kite, pigeon flying in areas near airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under section 144, has imposed ban on aerial firing, quad copter, pigeon and kite flying within limits of the district.

Ban has also been imposed on use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement site in areas situated near airport including Pishta Khara, Landi Akhoon Muhammad, Umer Gul road, Nawa Kaley, Shaheed Abad, Bara Gate, Custom Chowk, Abdara Road and Tehkal.

Anyone found violating the order shall be dealt under section 188. The order shall come into force hence forthwith for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.