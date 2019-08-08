Ban on aerial firing, pillion riding till Aug 16 in Haripur and Abbottabad

District Administrations of Haripur and Abbottabad, under section 144 Thursday imposed a ban on aerial firing, pillion riding, sale of fire crackers and brandishing of arms till August 16

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :District Administrations of Haripur and Abbottabad , under section 144 Thursday imposed a ban on aerial firing , pillion riding, sale of fire crackers and brandishing of arms till August 16.

Ban has also been imposed on sale of toy guns, collection of sacrificial hides by unregistered organizations, sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at public places.

District administration warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting the orders of district administrations.