Ban On Apps To Destroy Technology Industry; Hamper Progress: Chaudhry Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the ban on internet based Apps will destroy Pakistan's technology industry thus hampering it's development permanently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the ban on internet based Apps will destroy Pakistan's technology industry thus hampering it's development permanently.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the courts and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) must stay away from moral policing and ban approach.

"Such bans on internet based Apps will destroy Pakistan's technology industry and development of technology will be permanently hampered", he observed.

"We are still not out of the woods because of the judges' ill advised interference in economic matters", Chaudhry Fawad said.

Earlier in his tweet, the federal minister said that such an attitude is killing the technology industry and we cannot afford such bans.

He also expressed his hope that the concerned minister Syed Amin ul Haque will take note of this ban and PTA will be instructed not to encourage such bans as it hinders technology growth in the long run.

