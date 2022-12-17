Ban on arms' brandishing, transportation of chemicals, pillion riding

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) ::District Administration, under section 144, has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers, transportation of chemicals and pillion riding from December 17 to 23 as part of measures to enhance security measures.

Ban has also been imposed on the brandishing of arms during the same period, aerial firing, distribution of objectionable material and pamphlets and gatherings at public places except for mosques and other religious areas.

Strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting the order under section 188, said an official statement issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.