Ban On Arms, Tinted Glass Vehicles, Pillion Riding During Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration Bannu under section 144 has imposed ban on use of tinted glass vehicles and pillion riding from August 16 to September 14 as part of measures to enhance security measures during anti-polio campaign.

Ban has also been imposed on brandishing of arms during the same period. Strict action would be taken against those found guilty of flouting the order under section 188, said an official statement issued form office of Deputy Commissioner Banuu on Tuesday.

