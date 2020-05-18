Ban on bathing, jumping in canals, dams, lakes

The district administration of Haripur has banned bathing and jumping in major canals, dams and lakes in the district for two months under section 144 of the Criminal Code to protect human lives and avoid any accident

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The district administration of Haripur has banned bathing and jumping in major canals, dams and lakes in the district for two months under section 144 of the Criminal Code to protect human lives and avoid any accident.

Reservoirs in which bathing etc. have been banned include Ghazi Bharuta Canal, Tarbela Lake, Khanpur Dam, Spillway Pool near Mouza Shohal, Indus River, Bhatri Dam and Khair Bara Dam.