Ban on collection of animal hides in Multan

District administration imposed ban on collection of sacrificial animals hides without permission of authorities during Eid days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -:District administration imposed ban on collection of sacrificial animals hides without permission of authorities during Eid days.

"No organization would collect hides during three days of Eid", said deputy commissioner in a statement issued here on Monday.

The interior department imposed section 144 across the province under which hides collection without prior permission was not allowed. Similarly, no one could make announcements on loudspeaker to seek hides, he concluded.