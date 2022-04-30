UrduPoint.com

Ban On Congregational Prayers In IIOJK A Reflection Of Modi's Fascist Mindset: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) : Masjid occupied Srinagar has said that restricting worshipers from attending religious prayers was an obvious manifestation of Modi's fascist mindset.

In a video message released to the media here on Saturday, the AJK PM said, "Modi's supremacist (Hindutva) ideology had turned Kashmir into a virtual hell for its citizens. "The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he said, stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self determination.

Terming Pakistan and Kashmir as inseparable, he said, Kashmiris cannot even think of living with India.

Hailing the role of Pakistan armed forces, Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Alias Khan has said "We salute the courage and bravery with which Pakistan armed forces have been guarding the country's frontiers".

"The government and people of Azad Kashmir will share the joys of Eid with soldiers of the Pakistan army who have been defending the frontiers with great courage", he said, adding that our Armed Forces stand fully vigilant on the Line of Control (LoC).

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we will remember the soldiers of the Pakistan Army deployed along the Line of Control", he said.

Regarding the orphans' rights and privileges, the PM while referring to the Holy Quran said that Allah almighty had warned us about our religious responsibilities towards the orphans. "We will set up centers all over Azad Kashmir that will take care of orphans", he said adding that the responsibility of orphans' care and their look-after solely lies on the shoulders of the government. Moreover, he said, shelters would be set up where labourers could stay comfortably.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, "Providing provision of basic necessities of life to those living near the Line of Control is one of our priorities". The Government of Azad Kashmir, he said, would fulfill its responsibilities. Ends/app/ahr



