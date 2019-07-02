UrduPoint.com
Ban On Controlled Fire, Animal Grazing And Nomad Movement In Forests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:20 AM

HARIPUR, July 02(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) ::After consecutive wildfire incidents and destruction of massive forest area, Deputy Commissioner Tuesday imposed two months ban on controlled jungle fire and animal grazing in the forests in limits of the district for.

In a notification issued here, the ban has imposed under section 144 for 60 days in the areas of billion Tree Tsunami Projects (BTTP) including Makhnial, Suraj Gali, Khanpur and Sirikot for blazing bushes, trees and grass, the ban was also imposed on the cattle grazing in these areas and movement of nomads to avoid fire incidents.

It was clearly mentioned in the notification that the ban was imposed to protect the forests and BTTP plantation in district Haripur. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The violators were warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Sources told to APP that one of the major cause of wildfire was the accumulation of pine needles in the jungles of Hazara those were banned to blaze for the protection of BTT plantation during last five years.

It was a practice of decades by the locals and even forest officials to set control fire in the forests before May every year to destroy the bushes, grass and pine needles to get good fresh grass during the monsoon season and through control fire pine seeds those were blocked by the pine needles to reach the soil get access and grow more plants.

