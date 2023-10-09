(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, while denouncing India's apartheid regime's move to ban the Democratic Freedom Party, has said that the move was a part of the Modi government's clampdown campaign aimed at silencing legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here today, Mr Wani said that the Indian government has been in the habit of doing things like imposing sanctions on political parties and banning individuals who have been critical of its belligerence and belligerent policies towards the Kashmiri people.

He, however, maintained that such senseless and colonial-era tactics won't deter Kashmiris from pursuing their political goals.

He said that the Indian rulers must realize the fact that these pressure tactics won't help them to break the Kashmiris' resolve.

Asking the Modi government to take a leaf from Kashmir's recent history, Wani said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle even if it bans the entire political leadership of Kashmir and their parties.

He said that India in the recent past banned Jammat e Islami, and JKLF and declared their members as anti-state, but these sanctions have further cemented the Kashmiris' resolve and intensified the level of hatred against India.

The JKNF leader said that instead of resorting to authoritarianism, the Indian government must realize the fact that Kashmir was purely a political dispute that can not be pushed under the carpet merely by silencing legitimate political voices, jailing or killing people who dare to speak against the injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir.