Open Menu

Ban On DFP A Part Of Modi Govt's Clampdown Campaign To Silence Legitimate Political Voices In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ban on DFP a part of Modi govt's clampdown campaign to silence legitimate political voices in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, while denouncing India's apartheid regime's move to ban the Democratic Freedom Party, has said that the move was a part of the Modi government's clampdown campaign aimed at silencing legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here today, Mr Wani said that the Indian government has been in the habit of doing things like imposing sanctions on political parties and banning individuals who have been critical of its belligerence and belligerent policies towards the Kashmiri people.

He, however, maintained that such senseless and colonial-era tactics won't deter Kashmiris from pursuing their political goals.

He said that the Indian rulers must realize the fact that these pressure tactics won't help them to break the Kashmiris' resolve.

Asking the Modi government to take a leaf from Kashmir's recent history, Wani said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle even if it bans the entire political leadership of Kashmir and their parties.

He said that India in the recent past banned Jammat e Islami, and JKLF and declared their members as anti-state, but these sanctions have further cemented the Kashmiris' resolve and intensified the level of hatred against India.

The JKNF leader said that instead of resorting to authoritarianism, the Indian government must realize the fact that Kashmir was purely a political dispute that can not be pushed under the carpet merely by silencing legitimate political voices, jailing or killing people who dare to speak against the injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

11 hours ago
UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

12 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

14 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ ..

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan