Ban On E-cigarettes, Vapes, Nicotine Products Applauded By Civil Society
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control commended District Government Peshawar for imposing a 60-day ban on the use, sale, distribution, storage, promotion, and sponsorship of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products.
The ban, issued through an administrative order by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under Section 144 CrPC, aims to extend into a permanent ban through comprehensive legislation, said a press release issued here on Friday.
According to administrative order complete ban has been imposed on the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions.
These products cannot be sold to individuals under 21 years of age, besides advertising of these products in public places and on vehicles is strictly prohibited. Violators of these regulations will face legal consequences, adds the order.
“This ban is a significant step under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government's Live Well initiative, showcasing its commitment to public health and tobacco control,” observed Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins.
Civil society highly appreciates the Live Well initiative, anticipating it to be a game changer for Drugs, tobacco control
and public health.
This comprehensive approach by the KP Government is crucial in protecting communities, reducing tobacco use, and ensuring a healthier future for all.
"We deeply appreciate the leadership role of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Director General Health Dr Saleem, Director of Public Health Irshad Roghani, and Coordinator to Minister Health Dr. Muhammad Ali Haider," Qamar added.
"Their dedication to improving public health and tobacco control is exemplary. Prior to this, the KP Health Department notified a comprehensive Provincial Tobacco Control Plan to implement its roadmap, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding our communities."
The KP Tobacco Control Cell has also been instrumental in improving compliance with the existing legal framework, ensuring that these measures are effectively enforced and the tireless efforts of Ajmal Shah, Coordinator KPTCC, are appreciated.
Qamar Naseem said: "We urge the KP Government to consider a comprehensive legislative approach to permanently ban vapes and e-cigarettes. This will solidify the progress made and ensure a healthier future for our youth and communities."
